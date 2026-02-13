Delhi cops nab notorious gangster from Ludhiana

In a major embarrassment to the Ludhiana Police who claimed to conduct aggressive raids and arrest of 232 people — including gangsters and notorious offenders under operation ‘Prahaar 2.0’, the special cell of Delhi Police on Wednesday night arrested alleged drug lord and Category B gangster Pankaj Rajput from Puneet Nagar in Jamalpur. Rajput, who is facing multiple criminal cases in Punjab, was reportedly staying at a relative’s residence in the city for the past five days. (HT File)

Rajput, who is facing multiple criminal cases in Punjab, was reportedly staying at a relative’s residence in the city for the past five days. After informing Ludhiana Police, the Delhi team took him to the national capital for further proceedings in a case registered there.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Industrial Area A) Inderjit Singh confirmed that the arrest was made by Delhi Police with assistance from the local police. He maintained that Rajput was not wanted in any fresh case by Ludhiana Police at the time of his arrest.

However, Rajput has a long criminal history in Punjab.

Police records indicate that nearly 16 cases have been registered against him at various police stations, including Division No. 2, Division No. 7 and Basti Jodhewal in Ludhiana, as well as in Sangrur, Ferozepur and Bathinda districts. In 2019, while lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail, a mobile phone was recovered from his possession. He was later granted bail and allegedly left for the United States in 2023.

Investigative agencies have previously linked Rajput’s name to multiple narcotics and arms-related cases. On August 18, 2025, the CIA staff of Ludhiana Police arrested his alleged aide Mukul Mattu and recovered 1.05 kg of heroin, three illegal pistols and 23 live cartridges. In May 2025, Ludhiana Rural Police arrested Roshan Singh, described as a drug cartel kingpin, following an encounter in Jagraon; investigators suspected he was operating at Rajput’s behest.

Earlier crackdowns also cited his alleged involvement. In March 2023, the Special Task Force (STF), Ludhiana, busted a heroin cartel and arrested four men with 2.230 kg of contraband, allegedly linked to Rajput. In July 2022, CIA staff arrested three alleged members of his gang and seized a country-made .32 bore pistol, four live cartridges and sharp-edged weapons.

Police sources said further investigation will examine Rajput’s alleged interstate and international links, particularly in narcotics trafficking and illegal arms supply.