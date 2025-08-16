Delhi couple dies after hit by shooting stones in Himachal’s Kinnaur

A young couple from Delhi was killed when the two were hit by shooting stones while they were on their way to Yulla Kanda Krishna temple in the Rora Valley of Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Shri Krishna Janmashtami on Saturday, officials said. A stranded resident being rescued on Saturday after a cloudburst in the Miyar Valley of Lahaul-Spiti district. The National Disaster Response Force and ITBP along with civil administration teams rescued 73 trekkers and 34 villagers in the operation. (HT Photo)

Prashil Bagmare, 27, and Rashmi 25, were trekking to the temple, perched at an elevation of 3,895 metres, when the accident occurred amid heavy rain in the area. The ancient temple is believed to be the highest dedicated to Lord Krishna and is said to be built by the Pandavas during their exile in the Himalayas.

Torrential rains over the past few days have thrown life out of gear and impacted connectivity as 374 roads remain blocked, including the Chandigarh-Manali four-lane highway for a few hours and NH-5 in Kinnaur. The Chandigarh-Manali highway was blocked due to a landslide near Mandi’s Aut, Kainchi Mor and Jogni Mata. Water from the Jogni drain flowed on to the highway before connectivity was restored around 1pm.

No charges for month at Takoli toll plaza

Mandi deputy commissioner Apoorv Devgan directed suspension of toll fee collection for a month at Takoli plaza on National Highway-21 with immediate effect due to the poor condition of the road following landslides.

He said heavy rain in Mandi district had damaged the four-lane highway on several stretches due to landslides, road sinking and washing away of the tarmac.

The Mandi-Kullu National Highway was closed due to a landslide in Mandi on Saturday morning. (HT Photo)

Two vehicles buried in Shimla landslide

Two vehicles were buried in debris after a landslide occurred near the town and country planning (TCP) office at Devnagar in Shimla on Saturday morning. This led to the closure of the Bhattakufar-Mehli road and hit traffic to the Inter-State Bus Terminus, which was restored later.

A bridge was also damaged due to the strong flow of the Sutlej river at Sunni in Shimla.

Water was released from Pong Dam in Kangra on Saturday morning after the level in the Beas river rose. Due to the fast flow, a house adjoining the river at Mand Bhograwan in Kangra district collapsed.

A high-tension power line collapsed after a landslide at Pandoh of Mandi district.

A landslide blocking the Mehli-old bus stand road near Vikas Nagar in Shimla on Saturday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

73 trekkers, 34 villagers rescued

The National Disaster Response Force rescued 73 trekkers and 34 villagers trapped after a cloudburst in the Miyar Valley of Lahaul-Spiti district, officials said.

In a joint operation with the NDRF, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and hikers, the 73 trekkers and 34 villagers, including seven women and a child, were safely evacuated across the Changut and Karpat nullah. All 73 trekkers, including 13 women, and 34 villagers were taken to Udaipur in Lahaul-Spiti via Shakoli.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Lahaul-Spiti, said the cloudburst occurred in Miyar Valley on August 12 followed by a flash flood the next day, washing away temporary bridges in the area.

The NDRF’s mountain rescue team (MRT) was despatched from Karga in Keylong. Later, ITBP and civil administration teams from Udaipur joined the operation. The 73 trekkers were stranded at an altitude of 13,000 feet as the temporary bridge in Thanapattan area was washed away. Further along the route, three more bridges on Karpat, Changut and Urgos nullah were washed away. Landslides blocked the road at many places, cutting off the rural areas.

More rain forecast till August 21

According to the meteorological department, rain will continue in many parts of the state till August 21.

The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur and Solan districts. Moderate rain is predicted in Hamirpur, Una, Kullu, Shimla and Sirmaur, while rain is also likely at isolated places in Kinnaur district.