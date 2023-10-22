Delhi man held for duping UT resident of 7.2 lakh

City cyber police on Friday arrested a Delhi resident for duping a local resident of ₹7.27 lakh by promising him hefty returns in lieu of investing in a trading company. The accused was nabbed following a tip off. (iStock)

The accused was identified as Lalit of Mohan Garden, West Delhi.

The complainant Parmod Kumar of Chandigarh told police that last year the accused called him pretending to be owner of a trading company and lured him into making an investment by promising him guaranteed profits.

“The victim initially transferred ₹2.27 lakh and then ₹3 lakh from his wife’s account. In November 2022, he again deposited ₹2 lakh in the account of the accused, who assured Kumar that after final clearance of all payouts of the company, his entire money would be returned at the earliest. After that, they neither answered his call nor returned his money”, SP Ketan Bansal said.

The accused was nabbed after a raid was conducted following a tip-off.

Modus Operandi

Police said that the fraudster used an insistent approach to convince the complainant and allured him to deposit money into a trading account promising him guaranteed profits. However, once the money was deposited, the accused disappeared.

The accused was booked under Sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating) and 120-D (criminal conspiracy) under the Indian Penal Code at the cyber crime police station.

.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON