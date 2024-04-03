Delhi-based parties want to repress Punjab: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday appealed to Punjabis to support his party to save the state from the onslaught of outsiders asserting that Delhi-based parties wanted to repress Punjab. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal during his Punjab Bachao Yatra in Patiala on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The SAD president, who reached Sanaur and Ghanur constituencies in Patiala as part of his ongoing Punjab Bachao Yatra on Wednesday, appealed to Punjabis to strengthen the regional party to save the state.

Sukhbir said, “Both Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have looted you (people of Punjab). Both these parties have used the resources of Punjab to achieve their national goals. They failed to carry out any development or even establish one big infrastructure project. Time has come to rid the state of all centrist parties.”

Senior leader Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra, NK Sharma, Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra and Bhupinder Singh Sheikhupur accompanied the SAD president.

The SAD president also questioned the slogan of ‘Badlav’ which had been propounded by both Congress and AAP. He said Punjabis should introspect on what change had come about in Punjab in the last seven years. He also questioned the “hypocrisy” of Congress and AAP, saying “While both parties have formed an alliance at the national level, they are doing a drama of opposing each other in Punjab.”