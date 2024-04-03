 Delhi-based parties want to repress Punjab: Sukhbir Badal - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Delhi-based parties want to repress Punjab: Sukhbir Badal

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Apr 03, 2024 10:55 PM IST

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said both Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have looted people of Punjab.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday appealed to Punjabis to support his party to save the state from the onslaught of outsiders asserting that Delhi-based parties wanted to repress Punjab.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal during his Punjab Bachao Yatra in Patiala on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal during his Punjab Bachao Yatra in Patiala on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The SAD president, who reached Sanaur and Ghanur constituencies in Patiala as part of his ongoing Punjab Bachao Yatra on Wednesday, appealed to Punjabis to strengthen the regional party to save the state.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sukhbir said, “Both Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have looted you (people of Punjab). Both these parties have used the resources of Punjab to achieve their national goals. They failed to carry out any development or even establish one big infrastructure project. Time has come to rid the state of all centrist parties.”

Senior leader Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra, NK Sharma, Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra and Bhupinder Singh Sheikhupur accompanied the SAD president.

The SAD president also questioned the slogan of ‘Badlav’ which had been propounded by both Congress and AAP. He said Punjabis should introspect on what change had come about in Punjab in the last seven years. He also questioned the “hypocrisy” of Congress and AAP, saying “While both parties have formed an alliance at the national level, they are doing a drama of opposing each other in Punjab.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Delhi-based parties want to repress Punjab: Sukhbir Badal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On