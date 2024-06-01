Delhi-Haryana water dispute: ‘Hry supplying 1,049 cusecs at Munak, Delhi needs better water mgmt’

Following Delhi government petitioning the Supreme Court seeking additional raw water from neighbouring Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the Haryana government on Friday said that 1,049 cusecs of water was being supplied to the national capital per day from Munak headworks through carrier lined channel (CLC) and Delhi branch. Officials said that actual water delivered at Delhi contact point Bawana was 950 cusecs per day for the entire month of May. (HT Photo)

Irrigation and water resources department statistics showed that actual release of water for the national capital at Munak was consistently at 1,049 cusecs per day for the entire month of May. “The share of the Delhi Jal Board from carrier lined channel is 719 cusecs and an additional supply of water from Delhi branch is 330 cusecs thus totaling to 1,049 cusecs,’’ said Haryana irrigation and water resources minister Abhe Singh Yadav.

Officials said that actual water delivered at Delhi contact point Bawana was 950 cusecs per day for the entire month of May. This included 667 cusecs per day by the carrier lined channel at Bawana and 283 cusecs per day by Delhi sub branch.

“This is 11 cusecs per day more as against 939 cusecs per day determined by Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) after accounting for en route losses. The water supply data at Munak headworks and Delhi contact point at Bawana proves that Haryana is supplying Delhi’s authorised water share. In fact, the state government is supplying more than Delhi’s actual water share at Delhi contact point Bawana,” Haryana officials said.

‘Water depletion at Wazirabad pond Delhi’s responsibility’

Officials said that any depletion of water at Wazirabad pond is exclusively the responsibility of Delhi government. “If there is any internal mismanagement in distribution of water to various water works, including Wazirabad, it is beyond Haryana government’s control,’’ said a top official.

Irrigation and water resources officials said that before 2014, Haryana used to supply water from Munak headworks in Haryana to Delhi through Munak escape or diversion drain number 8 and river Yamuna to Wazirabad barrage for maintaining water level of 674.50 feet at Wazirabad barrage.

However, after the construction of carrier lined channel by Haryana government in 2014 and installation of twin pipeline by Delhi within its territory, 1,049 cusecs of water from Munak Headworks is supplied to Delhi through carrier lined channel and Delhi Branch.

“At present, the water is not delivered through river Yamuna. Once the water is received by Delhi at Delhi contact point Bawana, water is internally distributed by Delhi government to Wazirabad, Haiderpur, Nangloi, Dwarka and other water works on its own. Therefore, after commissioning of carrier lined channel, Haryana government is not required to maintain pond level at Wazirabad since the internal water distribution within Delhi territory including Wazirabad is exclusively the responsibility of Delhi government,’’ said an official.

Haryana irrigation minister Abhe Singh Yadav said that instead of blaming them, the Delhi government should plan better water management and stop wastage.

Supreme Court in 2021 dismissed Delhi’s contempt petition

The Supreme Court (SC) had on July 23, 2021, dismissed a contempt petition filed by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) against Haryana regarding wilful disobedience of the apex court’s orders of February 29,1996. The February 1996 order was passed by the SC for wilful disobedience of the interim orders of March 31,1995. The SC in its March 31, 1995, orders had directed Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure sufficient water to Delhi so that the latter gets 0.076 billion cubic metre for its consumption during the period from March to June 1995. “We issue special directions to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to release water as directed by us for the consumption of Delhi from Tajewala head with effect from April 6, 1995,’’ the SC said.

The top court in its 1995 order had also said that this order is as an interim measure till the time the members of the Upper Yamuna River Board and the review committee are appointed and become functional. “As soon as the board becomes functional, it will be at liberty to pass any direction in the light of this order as they deem fit and in accordance with the memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the interest of all the states which are signatories to the MoU.”

The apex court while dismissing the contempt petition filed by DJB against Haryana in 2021 said the decisions taken by the Upper Yamuna River Board on May 14, 2018, and May 15, 2021, would make it clear that there was no failure on the part of the Haryana government in releasing water in accordance with the MoU. The SC also cautioned DJB to be careful in filing petitions repeatedly for a relief which has been rejected by the Court on earlier occasions.

Officials said that SC gave liberty to Delhi to approach UYRB for verification of receipt of its authorised share of water from Haryana. “UYRB conducted a detailed investigation and concluded that Haryana was supplying full share of Delhi at 1,049 cusecs regularly without fail at Munak headworks. UYRB also determined that after accounting for en route losses, Haryana was supposed to supply 939 cusecs at Delhi contact point Bawana, it was regularly supplying more than 939 cusecs,’’ officials said.