Demands not met, Ludhiana college, school teachers mark Sept 5 as ‘black day’

Teachers from 136 aided colleges in Punjab, including 22 from Ludhiana, wore black badges in protest against the state government’s neglect of higher education on the occasion of Teacher’s Day on Thursday. The protest was organised by the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers Union (PCCTU) to demand that their long-standing issues be addressed. Arya College professors during a protest in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

PCCTU district president Chamkaur Singh expressed frustration, stating, “It is very embarrassing for us to protest on Teacher’s Day to remind the government that they are failing Punjab’s higher education.” He said chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had announced the implementation of the 7th pay scale on September 5, 2022, but it has yet to be enforced. He also criticised the directorate of public instruction (DPI) office for delaying decisions on important files for years. He warned that if the DPI office does not act fairly and promptly, a larger protest will be launched.

Punjab University area secretary Raman Sharma urged the government to provide a 95% grant for all posts in aided colleges to maintain high standards in Punjab’s higher education.

Varun Goel, a PCCTU Central Committee member, pointed out that the government, under a high court order, had filled 1,925 posts in aided colleges but reduced the grants for these posts from 95% to 75%, placing a financial strain on the colleges. He demanded the restoration of the 95% grant to ensure teachers are paid adequately.

DTF protest to voice concerns

The district unit of Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), a union of government school teachers, also organised a massive protest to voice their concerns against the education policies of the state government. Key leaders, including Daljit Samrala (district president), Harjit Singh Sudhar (district general secretary), Arvinder Singh Bhangu, Sukhjinder Singh (president of the associate teachers union), Harpinder Singh Shahi, Paramjit Duggal, Joginder Azad and Malkit Singh Jagrao (Senior Teachers’ Forum), led the protest.

The teachers criticised the state government for its alleged focus on centralisation and its failure to address the financial and professional needs of teachers and students. They argued that the government’s promises, like prioritising education as stated in their election manifesto, have not been fulfilled.

The protesters submitted a demand letter to the CM through the Ludhiana deputy commissioner. Their demands included the restoration of the old pension scheme, rural allowances and the release of pending dearness allowances. They also called for the regularisation of various teaching and non-teaching staff, including computer teachers, vocational trainers, school teachers, data entry operators and accountants, under the state education department according to the 6th Pay Commission and Punjab Civil Service Rules. They demanded that teachers regularised in 2018 be given 15 days of emergency leave annually under the Punjab Civil Service Leave Rules.

The protesters also called for the repeal of the 2020 New Education Policy, arguing that it promotes ineffective practices. Other demands included transparency in transfer policies, fair pay scales for those appointed after July 17, 2020, and adherence to the Punjab and Haryana high court’s decision to annul the January 2015 notification on salary reductions.

The teachers emphasised that they want their concerns addressed immediately to protect the quality of education in Punjab. They are determined to continue their protest until the government takes concrete steps to fulfil their demands.