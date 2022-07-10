Demolition drive: Now Karnal residents protest outside DC’s residence
Angry over the demolition of under-construction buildings in unapproved colonies of Karnal, a group of people on Sunday held a protest outside the deputy commissioner’s residence, demanding compensation for the damaged properties and action against the district town planner.
The protesters, including women, accused the district town planner of demolishing their under-construction houses without any prior information.
The protesters initially assembled outside the mini-secretariat, but later shifted the protest to the deputy commissioner’s residence.
Amid heavy police deployment, they staged a protest for more than an hour. Later, officials of the district administration reached the spot and tried to pacify them. The protesters handed over a memorandum to the Karnal city magistrate which was addressed to the chief minister.
They provided the papers of their properties registered in their names and alleged that they had paid hefty stamp duty on the registration of these plots and yet their residential properties were demolished deliberately. They also sought action against the officials who had registered their deeds in the unapproved colonies.
The officials requested the protesters to form a committee and then the deputy commissioner will meet them. They threatened to intensify their agitation if their demands were not met by July 14.
Karnal district town planner RS Bhat had said that action will be taken if any illegal construction was reported in the district as there are around 144 unapproved colonies and a survey of these colonies is pending. The decision will be made in the next three to four months. He appealed to the people to avoid construction works in unapproved areas.
Addressing a public meeting at Kurukshetra, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also said that a survey of around 2,000 illegal colonies in the state was going on and these colonies will be approved soon after the completion of the survey.
Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said, “We will expedite the process of the survey of these illegal colonies in the district.”
FIR against social activist Medha Patkar in Madhya Pradesh
Social activist Medha Patkar along with 12 others were on Sunday booked in a case of fraud in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh. The FIR alleges Patkar and other trustees misled the people to donate to her trust for the welfare of the people of Narmada valley in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
BJP-JJP government made Haryana a refuge for criminals: Hooda
Former chief minister and leader of opposition in Haryana assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that law and order situation has collapsed in the state and even now, MLAs are receiving extortion calls from gangsters. Addressing a press conference in Jind, Hooda alleged that the BJP-JJP government has made the state a 'refuge for criminals' and neither common people nor MLAs are safe here.
Haryana to set up Backward Classes Commission: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced to set up a Backward Classes Commission to consider the demands of the people belong to them. Reacting on the demands raised by the members of the Lobana and Baba Lakhi Shah Banjara communities, Khattar said that some sections of the Banjara and Makhan Shah Labana communities are under the Scheduled Caste category and some are under the OBC.
BMC scraps tender for ₹44cr aquarium at Byculla zoo
Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration has scrapped the contentious ₹44-crore tenders that were floated for the construction of a state-of-the-art aquarium at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udhyan or Byculla Zoo. Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said the project was scrapped because the BMC has already received a go-ahead from the state government for building an aquarium and marine research centre at the Worli on a plot occupied by government dairy.
Bengaluru logs 831 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
Karnataka on Sunday reported 942 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total infections to 39,79,021, the State Health Department said. Active cases stood at 6,898. Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district contributed 831 while there were 30 cases in Mysuru, 13 in Dakshina Kannada, 11 each in Belagavi and Kolar and 10 in Udupi. There were zero infections and fatalities in 11 districts of the State. The total tests done is 6.72 crore till date.
