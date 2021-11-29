Dengue: 21 new cases emerge in Chandigarh tricity

As many as 21 fresh dengue infections were reported in the tricity on Sunday, with Chandigarh reporting 14 cases alone. No death was reported on the day. Seven cases surfaced in Mohali while no new case was reported from Panchkula.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Chandigarh Cricket Association logs win

Chandigarh Cricket Association recorded a fine four-wicket win over Yamnuna Nagar Cricket Academy in a match played during the Under-16 Inter-Academy Cricket Tournament organised by Chandigarh Cricket Association-Haryana at GMSSS, Sector 19. Batting first, YCA were bowled out for 150 runs in 28.4 overs. In reply, CCA achieved the target in 27.3 overs.

AIU’s two-day conference concludes

The two-day conference of the north zone of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at Shoolini University concluded on Saturday. The conference stressed on removing disconnect between universities and government in fulfilling sustainable development goals (SDGs) through funded projects and internships. The vice-chancellors, who joined both in offline and online modes, were convinced that the goals set by the United Nations for sustainable development cannot be achieved without active participation of the institutions of higher learning.