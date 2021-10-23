Dengue cases on the rise in Haryana, patients accuse private hospitals of fleecing

Dengue cases have been increasing significantly in many parts of Haryana, especially Sonepat and Hisar districts, raising concerns for public health. As many as 117 cases of dengue have been reported from Hisar, 75 from Jhajjar and 273 from Sonepat, so far.

‘Prescribing unnecessary tests, overcharging’

Amid this rise, many patients are complaining that private hospitals and diagnostic centres are seeing this as an opportunity of fleecing.

These institutions are prescribing unnecessary tests for blood platelet count even for patients suffering from viral and normal fever, they claimed.

A 32-year-old patient from Sonepat, pleading anonymity, said he visited a private hospital in district for dengue test.

“After checking my body temperature, the doctor prescribed tests for dengue, malaria and chikungunya. They charged ₹5,000 for these tests. Later, the doctor told me that my platelets are declining and if I do not get single-donor platelets (SDP), I will be in trouble,” the patient added.

Jyoti, of Jhajjar, said a private hospital charged ₹4,000 from her when she went there for dengue confirmation.

“The doctors performed many tests, apart from the dengue confirmation one. Fortunately, my platelets were at 2.30 lakh,” she added.

Senior doctors from Hisar and Sonepat districts also claimed that private hospitals and clinics are collecting exorbitant amounts for admitting dengue patients.

“Some are even creating panic among kin of the patient by stating that the patient will die if they are not admitted to the hospital immediately for recovery of platelets count. These hospitals are charging hefty amounts from the families of patients to inject platelets. Also, there is a shortage of kits needed for blood transfusion,” they added.

Hospitals overcrowded: Two patients on one bed

A senior doctor posted at Hisar civil hospital, requesting anonymity, said cases of dengue are on the rise and hospitals are overcrowded.

“Two patients are sharing one bed. There is a shortage of kits required for blood transfusion,” the doctor added.

Jhajjar chief medical officer Dr Sanjay Dahiya said a healthy person has 1.5 lakh platelets and during the dengue, the number drops.

“There is no shortage of platelets. We are getting platelets from four hospitals. As per guidelines of the government, private blood banks have been directed to provide single-donor platelets (SDP) at ₹11,000 and random donor platelets at ₹400 per unit. If any hospital or blood bank is found violating these guidelines, we will take strict action against them,” he added.

Dr Ramesh Punia, in-charge of dengue and malaria of Hisar, wrote to Haryana health minister Anil Vij and other senior officials asking them to reduce the prices of single-donor platelets, which cannot be afforded by a common man.

“The government should create a special ward for dengue patients at Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Agroha. The government should issue guidelines to private hospitals as well so that patients are not overcharged,” he added.

Dr Anvita Kaushik, nodal officer of dengue and malaria at Sonepat, said 273 cases have been reported and they are issuing notices to owners of the premises where mosquito larvae are detected.

“We are yet to receive any complaint that private hospitals are fleecing patients. The health department has established a special micro plan to detect mosquito larvae in district,” she added.