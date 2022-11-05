Dengue, chikungunya cases keep Panchkula health department on their toes

At a time when the city is already grappling with a dengue scare — with over 1,657 cases reported this season — steadily-increasing cases of chikungunya and malaria have posed a fresh challenge for the health department.

On Friday, 13 patients admitted at hospitals tested positive for dengue, while another 14 cases were reported from the out-patient department. The fresh cases pushed the overall count to 1,657, a significant increase from last year’s 906. The figure, in fact, is the highest in over a decade.

The official death count for the district stands at five, but a Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) report says over 15 deaths examined by them from Panchkula were attributed to dengue.

Health officials have warned the public against taking fever cases lightly and are admitting the patients. “We have increased testing, and house-to-house surveys are being carried out. We are trying our best to diagnose as many cases as possible, so that no one goes untreated,” Dr Mankirat, official spokesperson for chief medical officer (CMO), Panchkula, said.

While chikungunya cases for the season have already mounted to 20, a case of malaria has also surfaced in Budhanpur village.

Health officials said the patient had travelled to Uttar Pradesh and is likely to have contracted the virus there.

“Teams at the primary health centre, Old Panchkula conducted a door-to-door survey and collected samples to ensure that there was no virus outbreak,” Mankirat said.

An on-duty doctor, meanwhile, said while there has been a slight decline in dengue cases with the changing season, the rise in the number of people testing positive for chikungunya has been unexpected.

Ambala dengue cases rise six-fold in a month

Dengue cases have witnessed an exponential rise in the district this season, with the infections reporting a six-fold rise within a month.

With 11 fresh cases recorded on Friday, the total tally that stood at 37 on October 5 has now reached 217. However, no death has been confirmed by the health department so far.

The district had reported 686 cases last season, while only 42 cases had been reports in 2020.

District epidemiologist Dr Sunil Hari said the situation was under control and the cases are expected to rise due to late rain in the last few months.

“Measures are being taken to avoid the spread. Notices are being served, burnt engine oil is being poured in water bodies and residents are being sensitised seeking their participation to curtail the spread,” he added.

