Denied food, four men beat dhaba worker to death in Chandigarh

As many as four men beat a dhaba employee to death and left another injured at Punjabi Dhaba in Ganesh Market, Sector 24, Chandigarh, on Wednesday night after the workers informed them that food was unavailable. According to the complaint filed by Pankaj Kumar, the owner of Punjabi Dhaba, in Sector 24, Chandigarh, the suspects arrived around 11 pm and requested food despite the kitchen being closed for the night. (iStock)

According to police, the accused launched an unprovoked assault on two employees, Jaspreet and Akash, wielding sticks and sharp-edged weapons.

Jaspreet, a dhaba employee, informed the men that no food was available, prompting Pankaj’s father to refund their payment. The men allegedly began hurling verbal abuses at Jaspreet and left after a brief confrontation. However, around 11.40 pm, the same group returned, now armed with weapons, and attacked Jaspreet and Akash, leaving them seriously injured.

As Pankaj raised the alarm, the suspects fled the scene. Jaspreet and Akash were immediately taken to GMSH, Sector 16, where Jaspreet succumbed to his injuries.

The Sector 11 police launched an investigation after lodging an FIR, and apprehended six suspects. They were identified as Sagar, 24, Gurmeet Singh Ashu, 24, Veeru Bidla, 19, Razi, 18, and one juvenile, all residents of Sector 25, and Joginder, 22, from Nayagaon.