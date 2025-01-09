Dense fog at many places in Punjab, Haryana; no respite from cold conditions

Karnal/ Chandigarh: Dense fog was observed at many places in Punjab and Haryana early on Wednesday even as cold conditions persisted in both the states. Dense fog was observed at many places in Punjab and Haryana early on Wednesday even as cold conditions persisted in both the states. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

As severe cold accompanied by winds tightened its grip over the northern plains, dairy farmers in Karnal are anxious over the fall in milk productivity.

Amid the weather conditions, experts said that less exposure to sunlight during daytime has added to their woes as the cattle are also getting sick.

Sahil Sharma, an Ambala-based dairy farmer, said that there is a decline in overall milk production in his cattle yard of 100 and he had to decline for new orders to hotels.

However, Tushar Chaudhary from Karnal said that proper diet and covered yard in the winters has helped him overcome losses due to low production in the last few years.

Experts at the ICAR-National Dairy Research institute (NDRI) said that during extreme winter conditions (5-10°C), farmers should monitor weather forecasts closely and move their dairy animals into sheltered areas accordingly.

Dheer Singh, director and vice-chancellor, NDRI, said that by focusing on adequate shelter, nutrition management, water availability, and overall herd health, dairy farmers can effectively mitigate the impacts of cold weather on our livestock and maintain their productivity.

He said that cold-stressed cows exhibit altered behavioural changes such as huddling together for warmth, muscle shivering, reduced feed and water intake, and changes in activity levels which can easily be monitored by the farmers.

Further suggesting some measures, Singh said, “In winters, dietary energy requirements of animals may increase by up to 30-40%. This necessitates feeding more energy-dense rations to meet the needs for maintenance and milk production. Accordingly, feeding should be increased, additional grain feeding always helps the animals to maintain their body temperature. Incorporating feed additives like rumen-specific live yeast also enhances digestibility during winter months.”

He further suggested that all dairy animals should be kept clean, dry and always protected from direct cold winds and adequate dry bedding helps the animals to take proper rest whenever required, while farmers should also make sure that cows have ample clean water available at all times of the day.

Talking about the calves that are particularly vulnerable to cold stress, which can lead to increased mortality rates and impaired growth performance, the director said that proper heating of the calf sheds needs to be maintained.

“Jute jackets can provide additional warmth and are particularly beneficial for newly born to up to three-week-old calves, but they should be breathable and water-resistant. Regularly monitoring of calves for signs of respiratory infections and their body weights is also required,” he added.

Zero visibility in Amritsar

Meanwhile, in Punjab, dense fog reduced visibility to zero in Amritsar, Met officials said.

In Ludhiana and Patiala, the visibility was only 20 metres and 10 metres, respectively, they said.

Sangrur was the coldest place in Punjab, recording a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal, the Met office said.

Amritsar registered a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 6.8 degrees and Patiala 7.4 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Pathankot was recorded at 8.6 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 4.5 degrees and Gurdaspur 4.0 degrees.

Hisar, Jind shivers at 4.5 degrees C

The India meteorological department (IMD)’s Chandigarh centre on Monday recorded 4.5 degree Celsius as minimum temperature in Hisar’s Balasmand and Jind’s Pandu Pindara.

According to the evening bulletin, Narnaul and Bhiwani shivered at 5 degrees Celsius, 5.7 degrees Celsius in Palwal and 6.3 degrees Celsius in Sirsa.

The weathermen have also issued an ‘orange alert’ for “dense to very dense fog at few places” and “cold wave at isolated places” in Haryana.

On the day, the department said that there was a fall of -3.1 degrees Celsius in average minimum temperature.

---- With PTI inputs