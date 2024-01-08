close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dense fog blankets Chandigarh, relief expected tomorrow

Dense fog blankets Chandigarh, relief expected tomorrow

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 08, 2024 01:49 PM IST

Orange alert issued, advising residents about the prolonged fog and the persistence of severe cold day conditions

A day after recording the coldest day of the season, Chandigarh woke up to another morning shrouded in dense fog on Monday, maintaining a night temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius, mirroring the conditions of Sunday.

Boting in Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on a foggy Monday morning. Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius, while Mohali registered 7.8 degrees and Panchkula 7.2 degrees Celsius. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Boting in Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on a foggy Monday morning. Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius, while Mohali registered 7.8 degrees and Panchkula 7.2 degrees Celsius. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, cautioning residents about very dense fog at isolated places and the continuation of severe cold day conditions at a few locations.

Orange alert is the second highest of the four-level alerts issued by the IMD. Under orange alert, residents are advised to stay alert and be prepared.

IMD officials reported that from the early hours on Monday until 8.30am, visibility ranged between 150 to 170 metres. However, there was improvement, reaching 700 metres by 11am.

Relief from fog is expected from January 9 as a fresh western disturbance is anticipated to bring drizzle and light rainfall. While this might offer temporary relief for two to three days, moderate fog is expected to persist.

Sunday night saw Chandigarh recording a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius, while Mohali registered 7.8 degrees and Panchkula 7.2 degrees Celsius.

