Dense fog claims life of24-year-old scooterist in Dera Bassi
A 24-year-old man was killed after his scooter rammed into another amid dense fog near Bhushan Factory in Dera Bassi on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Jai Prakash of Lalru. His pillion rider, Vishnu, 25, was also injured, so was the other scooter’s rider, identified as Deepinder Kaushal of Dera Bassi. Both vehicles were completely mangled in the accident.
Onlookers rushed all three injured to the Dera Bassi civil hospital in an ambulance, but Prakash was declared brought dead.
The other two victims were referred to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, due to their serious condition.
ASI Barinder Singh said it was a head-on collision. “We have yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the accident, though fog can be the main reason. We have impounded the vehicles. We will register a case after recording the injured men’s statements,” he added.