Dense fog, cold wave grip Punjab, Haryana; Bathinda shivers at 4°C

Cold weather conditions continued to persist in Punjab and Haryana, with Bathinda and Sirsa being the coldest places in the two states on Friday. According to the meteorological department here, Bathinda in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius while Sirsa in Haryana recorded a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius. A woman warms herself near a fire amid heavy evening fog, in Amritsar on Thursday. Cold weather conditions continued to persist in Punjab and Haryana, with Bathinda and Sirsa being the coldest places in the two states on Friday. (ANI)

Several other parts of the two states were also under the grip of cold weather and experienced dense fog in the morning.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

In Punjab, Amritsar, Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Patiala and Pathankot recorded respective minimums of 6.8 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees Celsius, 6.8 degrees Celsius, 7.7 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.5 degrees Celsius.

IMD issues red alert for 14 Haryana dists

With no visible respite from cold weather conditions in Haryana, the Indian meteorological department (IMD’s) Chandigarh centre on Friday issued a red alert for 14 of 22 districts for severe cold.

As per the department, the alert has been issued for Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Sonepat, Panipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Mahendergarh, Rewari, Mewat and Palwal.

Weathermen have forecast “cold wave to severe cold wave/dense fog/cold day” for January 19, advising people to stay indoors and avoid outdoor activities in view of the extreme weather conditions.

It has also issued an orange alert for Jind, Hisar, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri, and yellow alert for the rest of the state including joint capital Chandigarh.

As per the evening bulletin, there will be a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2°C next week over the region, but the weather will remain dry.

Bhiwani and Fatehabad reeled under severe cold recording respective minimum temperatures of 4.3 degrees Celsius and 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Narnaul and Ambala recorded respective minimums of 5 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees Celsius, 7.6 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees Celsius and 8.6 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Sirsa district was the coldest in the state with a minimum temperature of 4.2°C, and Jind also shivered with maximum temperature dropping to 9.3°C.