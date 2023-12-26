Dense fog engulfs most parts of Kashmir valley

Dense fog engulfed most parts of Valley on Monday morning as there is no letup in cold conditions across the Valley. People walk through a cold and foggy morning in Srinagar on Monday. Dense fog engulfed most parts of Valley on Monday morning as there is no letup in cold conditions across the Kashmir Valley. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

MeT office has predicted another western disturbance by the end of this month that could bring rain and snowfall across the J&K. So far Kashmir hasn’t witnessed major snowfall in the plains and the summer capital as well as other townships.

The MeT said that the weather was generally cloudy at many places in Jammu and Kashmir.

The minimum temperatures were below zero on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The tourist resort of Pahalgam was the coldest at minus 4.3°C. The ski resort of Gulmarg in the north recorded a temperature of minus 2.6°C.

In Srinagar, the temperature was minus 2.3°C, normal for the summer capital.

The MeT update further said that the gateway to Kashmir in south Kashmir, Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 2.6°C while the southern area of Kokernag observed a minimum of minus 1.6°C. In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded a low of minus 3°C.

MeT director Ahmad said that the outlook for weather in first week of January was cloudy. “From 1st to 3rd January 2024, the weather is expected to be generally cloudy with light rain/snow at scattered places,” he said.