Deposit weapon in next 3 days: Panchkula DCP to residents

In the wake of the model code of conduct enforced ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections-2024, Panchkula deputy commissioner police (DCP) Himadri Kaushik on Tuesday appealed to all arms license holders in the district to deposit their weapons in the next three days to avoid any action. Panchkula DCP said if anyone is found using a weapon to disturb the law-and-order situation in the district their license would be cancelled. (HT File)

The DCP said all weapon holders should deposit their weapons in their respective police stations in the next three days, otherwise, action will be taken against them.

She said if anyone is found using a weapon to disturb the law-and-order situation in the district their license would be cancelled. Instructions have been issued to all station house officers (SHO) to ensure that all licensed weapons in their respective areas are deposited.