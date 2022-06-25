Deputationists in Chandigarh told to submit timely proposals for repatriation
Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg on Friday asked the officers on deputation to submit the proposal for repatriation to parent cadre at least six months before the due date of retirement, so that all kinds of retirement benefits can be released timely.
The directions came after Garg noticed that the files relating to repatriation officers on deputation are being processed only a few days before their date of superannuation.
“It was found that in some cases, the repatriation to the parent organisation was done on the day of the retirement. Many times, repatriation, just before the retirement, leads to delay in release of retirement benefits from their parent organisation,” Garg said in a notice.
-
GHS Sarangpur renovation: Teachers, students to be shifted to other schools
With the UT education department planning to demolish and reconstruct the building of Government High School, Sarangpur, its teachers and students will be temporarily adjusted in other schools. Headmistress Manjula and 300 students of Classes 6 to 10 will be shifted to Government Model High School, Sector 12.
-
10% water cut in city thanks to low rains
Mumbai Inadequate rainfall during June means that Mumbaikars will be facing a 10% cut in regular water supply, starting Monday (June 27). The overall water stock in the seven lakes that supply water to the city has dipped below 10% due to inadequate rainfall this month. As of June 24, these lakes have 9.77% useful water quantity.
-
Shiv Sena’s dilemma: All action but no theory
Mumbai: Despite its monolithic and autocratic structure, the Shiv Sena is no stranger to the process of splits and defections that are inevitable in the trajectory of most political formations. However, the rebellion by urban development minister and Thane strongman Eknath Shinde, which has seen most of the Shiv Sena's legislature wing walk away, poses the most serious existential threat to the party under chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
-
BJP troika helped Shinde shift rebel MLAs out of state on the sly
When Eknath Shinde began his political coup to topple the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government by breaking away from Shiv Sena, three second-rung leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party played a crucial role behind the scenes. The state leadership was roped in at a later stage.
-
PUTA to hold general body meeting in July
The general body meeting of the Panjab University Teachers Association will be held in the second week of July, as per a decision taken by the PUTA executive on Friday. The teachers' body said PUTA's coordination committee met and resolved that the matter needed to be discussed with the vice-chancellor. But they had not received any appointment till date.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics