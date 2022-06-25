Deputationists in Chandigarh told to submit timely proposals for repatriation

Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg on Friday asked the officers on deputation to submit the proposal for repatriation to parent cadre at least six months before the due date of retirement, so that all kinds of retirement benefits can be released timely.

The directions came after Garg noticed that the files relating to repatriation officers on deputation are being processed only a few days before their date of superannuation.

“It was found that in some cases, the repatriation to the parent organisation was done on the day of the retirement. Many times, repatriation, just before the retirement, leads to delay in release of retirement benefits from their parent organisation,” Garg said in a notice.