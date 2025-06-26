Deputy mayor meets guv, seeks PU-affiliated college for Mohali

Municipal corporation deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi on Wednesday submitted two memorandums to the governor of Punjab, Gulab Chand Kataria, urging immediate intervention on two key civic issues: higher education access and public transport infrastructure in Mohali. Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi (HT File)

In his first memorandum, Bedi demanded for the establishment of a college or a regional centre affiliated with Panjab University (PU) in Mohali. Highlighting the city’s rapid development and its strategic location as a pivotal part of the tricity, Bedi expressed concern that Mohali still lacks a PU-affiliated institution, describing it as a serious gap in accessible and quality education for local students.

Bedi urged the governor to facilitate the creation of such an institution in Mohali and called for a review of the existing 85:15 quota system between Chandigarh and Punjab students. He proposed the formation of a joint committee comprising representatives from the UT administration and the Punjab government to devise a fair and sustainable solution. He also recommended naming the proposed centre after former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, a distinguished alumnus of PU.

In the second memorandum, Bedi drew attention to the urgent need for a dedicated “Greater Mohali City Bus Service”. He pointed out that while Mohali continues to expand into areas like TDI City, Aero City, Dhelpur, and Kurri, public transport remains confined largely to Phases 1 to 11. Currently, only 21 out of 69 approved routes are operational under the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU).

Bedi stressed that improved bus connectivity would ease public commuting, protect the environment, conserve fuel, and increase government revenue. He also highlighted that important landmarks like the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur War Memorial remain inaccessible to the general public due to the lack of transport.

The governor reportedly responded sympathetically and immediately issued directions to the PU vice-chancellor and the Chandigarh finance secretary for a follow-up action.