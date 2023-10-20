Dera Bassi likely to have ESI Hospital Soon

With an aim to set up a 100-bed ultra-modern ESI hospital, the district administration led by deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain has started work on materialising the proposal on the ground. ADC Damanjit Singh Mann said that the site would be finalised keeping in mind its approach from the highway and nearby bus stand. (HT Photo for representation purpose)

In a meeting held on Tuesday at district administrative complex Mohali, the additional deputy commissioner (ADC, urban development) Damanjit Singh Mann discussed the pre-identified sites with the north zone medical commissioner and regional director of the ESI and requested them to make a joint visit to these sites before this coming Wednesday to reach on a consensus as per the prescribed guidelines by the Government of India to set up an ESI Hospital.

A district-level committee comprising the DC as chairperson, ADC (urban development), director ESI, regional director ESI, and executive officers of Derabassi and Lalru MCs has identified three sites at Derabassi and two sites at Lalru for the purpose.

ADC Mann said the preference should be given to the Derabassi as per the road connectivity, easy approach, and surrounding industrial area. The ESI authorities said they need about eight acres of land to build an ultra-modern 100-bed hospital to cater to the needs of the labourers and other ESI beneficiaries of the region. They added that they also have an ESI Hospital Phase 7, Mohali but it is only 30 beds and the load of patients demands a secondary-level ultra modern Health facility to facilitate the poor strata of the ESI beneficiaries.

They further said that the sites offered by the administration at Derabassi and Lalru would be visited next week to finalise the site.

Deputy commissioner Aashika Jain added that the district administration is committed to do the needful so that ESI beneficiaries do not suffer for treatment. She said that as per the demand of Derabassi Cluster Industrialists, the chief minister had announced to provide land for the setting up of the ESI Hospital in the interest of employees registered with the Employees’ Insurance Scheme Corporation (ESIC).

ADC Damanjit Singh Mann said that the site would be finalised keeping in mind its approach from the highway and nearby bus stand.

