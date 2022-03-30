Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dera Sacha Sauda demands fresh inquiry by AAP govt into sacrilege cases against Ram Rahim, followers
chandigarh news

Dera Sacha Sauda demands fresh inquiry by AAP govt into sacrilege cases against Ram Rahim, followers

Dera Sacha Sauda termed the sacrilege cases against Ram Rahim and his followers as a conspiracy hatched by Congress
Dera Sacha Sauda demands fresh inquiry by AAP govt into sacrilege cases against Ram Rahim, followers (HT File)
Dera Sacha Sauda demands fresh inquiry by AAP govt into sacrilege cases against Ram Rahim, followers (HT File)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 11:55 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Dera Sacha Sauda on Wednesday termed the sacrilege cases in Punjab against its chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and his followers a political conspiracy hatched by the Congress and demanded a fresh inquiry from the AAP government.

“We appeal to the AAP government to conduct a fair inquiry from any agency in the sacrilege cases to ascertain the real truth and also to nab real culprits of desecration,” Dera spokesperson Jatinder Khurana said.

Addressing a press conference here, Khurana and a team of lawyers of the Dera said that no devotee of Dera can even think of committing such a heinous crime and the previous Congress government in Punjab had implicated its chief and his devotees in false cases.

Khurana said that Dera Sacha Sauda has nothing to do with the incidents of desecration in Punjab, but former DIG Ranbir Khatra, who was investigating the cases, was involved in these cases and deliberately indicted Dera followers under a well-planned conspiracy.

He alleged that the DIG was acting on the directions of the previous Congress government and falsely framed Dera devotees.

Khurana claimed that when Mahendrapal Bittu, Bargari sacrilege accused, was arrested in the case, the CBI was investigating it and despite agency’s top-notch investigation, the CBI did not find anything and ultimately, gave clean chit to all of them. However, Punjab police framed them maliciously.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out