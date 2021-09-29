Deserted, Punjab Congress Bhawan misses the buzz

The Punjab Congress Bhawan in Sector 15, Chandigarh, which had been buzzing with political activity since July 23 when Navjot Singh Sidhu was coronated state party chief, wore a deserted look on Wednesday with security personnel directing people to the Punjab Bhawan instead.

Also read: Punjab CM says party is supreme, invites Navjot Sidhu for talks

The Congress Bhawan had been seeing a steady stream of visitors for the past two months, but with the state unit in the grip of political uncertainty after Sidhu’s resignation on Tuesday, uncertainty prevails.

After taking charge, Sidhu used to spend a lot of time at the Congress Bhawan. It was only at his instance that cabinet ministers were asked to sit in the PPCC office to listen to the grievances of party workers. He even made arrangements to stay at the bhawan.

Action shifts to secretariat

However, after the change of guard at the helm in Punjab with Charanjit Singh Channi replacing Captain Amarinder Singh as chief minister, the action shifted back to the second floor at the civil secretariat.

Sidhu started feeling alienated and disillusioned after Channi had his way on the cabinet expansion and the appointment of top officers in the police and legal wings.

Though Sidhu last visited the Congress Bhawan on September 24, banners proclaiming his popularity are intact at the entrance: “Congress worker da khidmatgaar, aa gayya Sidhu Sardar (The caretaker of Congress workers, Sidhu Sardar has arrived).”

No Congress leader turns up

A group of youngsters, who are children of home guard jawans who died in harness, waited outside the Congress Bhawan on Wednesday, hoping to submit a memorandum for jobs, but no Congress leader has turned up in the past two days.

“We came on Tuesday also to meet Sidhu saab as he was scheduled to visit Congress Bhawan. We have been told by the security guards to visit Punjab Bhawan to meet the ministers concerned,” said Vaisakha Singh, the group leader.

Following Sidhu’s resignation, his protege and actor-turned-politician Gulzar Singh Chahal, who was made the PPCC treasurer, and Joginderpal Dhingra, the PPCC general secretary, also resigned. Of the three appointments Sidhu made as Punjab Congress chief, now only Pargat Singh’s appointment as PPCC general secretary stands.