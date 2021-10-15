Despite cracker ban, Chandigarh BJP calls for Dussehra celebrations as usual

Going against the UT administration’s decision, the Chandigarh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said bursting of crackers was allowed on Dussehra.

The Chandigarh administration had recently imposed a complete ban on sale and use of crackers of any kind throughout the UT, while citing a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order in this regard.

The NGT order had stated that any violation would invite penal action under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other provisions as applicable.

However, in a press statement on Thursday, city BJP chief Arun Sood said there was no ban on use of crackers during Dussehra celebrations.

The statement further stated that after different organisers of the Dussehra events approached him on the UT’s cracker ban, Sood talked it over with the senior UT officials, including the administrator and the adviser.

Sood told them that the NGT order was not applicable on the Dussehra festival. “Dussehra is an important Hindu festival. Burning of Ravana’s effigy is a long-established tradition and crackers are always used. That’s why it is not correct to ban crackers,” the statement said.

A senior UT official, however, confirmed that there will not be any change in the order. Till late evening, there was no modification of the ban order.

UT adviser Dharam Pal, on October 12, had issued orders under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, banning, with immediate effect, the sale and use of firecrackers in the city till further orders. Later that day, the administration had clarified that during the Dussehra celebrations burning of effigies was allowed, but not the use of firecrackers.

Effigies will be burnt at around 10-15 places on Friday; in previous years, the number used to be over 40. Speaking about this, president of the Sector-20 Ramlila, Gulshan Kumar said, “The cash crunch has hit many associations, which is why they haven’t built effigies. We will hoist our effigies at the Sector 34 exhibition ground and various associations will come to celebrate.” Their Ravana, which stands at 65 feet tall, is likely the tallest in the city this year.

The Sector-17 Ramlila Association will also hold a function. As per its director, Rajinder Bagga, they have already built effigies without crackers as per the administration’s order and will follow all rules. UT finance secretary Vijay N Zade will be the chief guest here and their Ravana is likely to be the second tallest in the city at 60 feet.

The Sector-46 Ramlila Association said they will not hold any function of burning effigies. General secretary Sushil Kumar said, “We will take out a Shobha Yatra and will burn a 25-foot effigy at the Sector-46 ground. This function is just for the members and will be closed to the public. There will be no seating arrangement as we cannot ensure a gathering under 300.”

While most associations said they will adhere to all Covid protocols, many remained sceptical about whether these will actually be followed to a tee.

Director of one of the Ramlilas, who wished to remain anonymous, said people often misbehaved with the organisers when they were asked to leave seats vacant alternatively for social distancing. “Only the police can issue challans to those without masks, but their presence is also not adequate and we can just request them,” he added.

With fewer functions this year, it is expected that big crowds can gather at the select venues. Over 100,000 people had turned up when the 221-foot Ravana was burnt in Dhanas in 2019.