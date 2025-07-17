Despite fading hopes, search on for missing persons in Mandi

Despite no breakthrough in recent days, the search operation to locate the missing persons in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district will continue for now, officials said on Wednesday. Wreckage of a vehicle and debris at an affected site following recent cloudbursts and landslides, at Seraj valley in Mandi district, HP, on Wednesday. (PTI)

With each passing day, hopes of recovering the missing persons are fading, despite the administration’s ongoing efforts in the disaster-hit district. Officials said that teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Home Guards are still engaged in the ongoing search. So far, 15 bodies have been recovered, while 27 people remain unaccounted for.

The last body, the 15th, was recovered on July 8. Since then, no further remains have been found, raising concerns about the likelihood of additional recoveries. Authorities are also using drone technology to aid the search in the difficult terrain.

Madan Kumar, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Mandi, said, “The search operation to find the missing persons is still ongoing. Our teams are on the ground, and we are also using drones to assist in the effort.”

Monsoon has wreaked havoc in Mandi district, which continues to reel under the impact of recent cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides triggered by incessant rains. As many as 15 people have died and at least 27 are still missing, while 290 people have been rescued. The calamity has also caused extensive damage to properties, affecting 1,184 houses, 710 cow sheds and 201 shops. A total of 780 livestock have also perished in the disaster.

Of the total 27 missing persons in Mandi district, 19 are from the Thunag sub-division, followed by 7 from Gohar and 1 from the Karsog sub-division.

189 water supply schemes temporarily restored in Thunag

Officials on Wednesday said that the relief and rehabilitation work is continuing in the natural disaster affected areas of Seraj in Mandi district. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Civil) of Thunag, Ramesh Kumar said that public property and related infrastructure have suffered heavy damage as a result of cloudburst, flash floods and landslides in the sub-division during the intervening night of June 30 and July 1.

He said that out of the 241 water supply schemes damaged in the disaster, 189 water supply schemes have been temporarily restored so far. “A total of 35 roads of the sub-division were badly damaged, out of which 10 roads have been opened for traffic. Apart from this, 23 local roads out of the damaged roads have been partially opened,” he said.