Despite Pahalgam terror attack, J&K Congress chief for Indo-Pak talks

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra kicked up a controversy on Monday by calling for talks between India and Pakistan amid escalating tension after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives on April 22.

Responding to media queries outside the assembly, Karra said, “With folded hands, I request both sides to keep their cool and do whatever has to be done. It has to be done across the table. They should sort it out.”

Bandipore Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat agreed with him. “Talks are a must. The BJP may not listen to us, but we are a country with a liberal ideology. We are a democracy and a non-aligned nation. We hate war and war mongering. There’s no need to compromise on national security, but keep this option (of talks) open,” he said.

The UT Congress unit proposed an all-party delegation visit the families of the victims and suggested a memorial in Pahalgam.

Karra also praised local guides and pony ride operators, saying their quick thinking saved many lives. “The toll could have been higher had they not acted in time. We should thank them,” he said, calling for recognition for the lone local victim, Syed Adil Hussain, a pony ride operator.