Dhakoli prostitution racket: Mohali court denies pre-arrest bail to spa owner

A Mohali court has rejected an anticipatory bail plea in a case involving allegations of a prostitution racket operating under the guise of a spa in Dhakoli. Police alleged the establishment was being used as a front for a brothel (Representational Image)

The order was passed by an additional sessions judge in connection with a case registered at the Dhakoli police station under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, as well as Sections 111(2)(b) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the prosecution, police raided the spa on December 15, 2025, and rescued eight women from the premises. Police alleged the establishment was being used as a front for a brothel.

The accused, identified as Sukhdev Singh, a resident of the Jind district in Haryana, moved the court seeking anticipatory bail. His counsel argued that Singh was falsely implicated, that no recovery was pending, and that he was willing to join the investigation.

Opposing the plea, the additional public prosecutor submitted that the allegations were serious and that granting anticipatory bail could allow the accused to influence witnesses or hamper the ongoing investigation.

After examining the police records, the court observed that the accused was the alleged owner of the spa and was accused of running a brothel under its cover. The court held that custodial interrogation was necessary given the nature of the allegations. It further noted that the regular bail granted to co-accused individuals could not be equated with the anticipatory bail sought by the applicant.

The court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea, clarifying that its observations would not influence the trial on its merits.