Dhakoli shocker: Car driver hits pedestrian, hurts four more while trying to flee

A man driving a car in Dhakoli's Guru Nanak Enclave injured at least four persons while trying to flee after hitting a pedestrian on Saturday. Police said four to five people were injured in the incident and were taken to the civil hospital, Dhakoli. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage shows the car hitting a pedestrian, after which the driver reversed the vehicle in an attempt to escape, injuring more people standing nearby.

The accused has been identified as Piyush Kohli, a resident of Basant Vihar Phase 2, Dhakoli. He was driving a white Honda City (PB 70 E 6793) when the incident took place.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage shows the car hitting a pedestrian, after which the driver reversed the vehicle in an attempt to escape, injuring more people standing nearby. Locals immediately gathered at the spot and stopped the accused from fleeing. He was later arrested by the police.

Dhakoli station house officer (SHO) Simranjeet Singh said an FIR has been registered on the complaint of Anil Garg, a resident of Swami Enclave, Dhakoli. “We have registered a case under Sections 281 (rash and negligent driving), 125(a) (acts endangering human life and personal property of others, and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Dhakoli police station. The accused was not under the influence of alcohol. Further investigation is underway,” he said. Police said the car has been seized and statements of eyewitnesses are being recorded to verify the exact sequence of events.