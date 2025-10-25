Dhanas blind murder: Victim sexually assaulted before being killed, say police

In a grisly revelation, the Chandigarh Police have solved a brutal blind murder case within days, arresting three men, including the mastermind, who forced the victim to drink alcohol, sexually assaulted him, and bludgeoned him to death with glass and stones.

The body of the victim, 25-year-old welder Akash, was found in a decomposed state near Patiala Ki Rao in Dhanas on October 19, three days after he was reported missing.

According to the complaint lodged by Neha, the victim’s sister, Akash had been missing since October 15, following which a missing report was filed on October 18. After the recovery of his body, police launched an intensive investigation under the supervision of senior officers.

Multiple police teams were constituted to crack the case. Investigators examined CCTV footage, analysed call records, and conducted raids at suspected hideouts. Their efforts led to the arrest of Sonu, alias Bunty, and Harsh, alias Chunni Lal (both 19) and 20-year-old Suraj, alias Kancha, all residents of Dhanas.

Police said Suraj, who had earlier been booked under Sections 118(1), 3(5), 351(2)(3) BNS at the same police station and was currently out on bail, is the mastermind of the crime.

During remand, Suraj revealed the involvement of Harsh, who was later arrested.

Police have recovered key evidence linking the accused to the murder. A blood-stained glass shard used to attack the victim was recovered from Sonu. Similarly, a blood-stained stone, the victim’s mobile phone, and blood-stained clothes were recovered from Suraj. Lastly, blood-stained clothes and another blood-stained stone was seized from Harsh.

Investigation revealed that the accused initially attempted to snatch victim Akash’s mobile phone, but when he resisted, they forced him to consume alcohol. Once intoxicated, Suraj committed sexual misdemeanour with him, after which the trio brutally physically assaulted him using sharp glass and stones, leading to his death.

All three were produced before the court on October 23, which granted three days’ police remand for further investigation.