Dhangri terror attack: A mother who lost 2 sons clings on to hope to meet Amit Shah

Saroj Bala, 42, a woman, who lost her two young sons, aged 23 and 20 in Dhangri terror attack on January 1, 2023, has made a passionate appeal to the Union home minister Amit Shah to ensure justice to her and her sons.

A total of seven Hindus were massacred and 14 others were injured by armed Pakistani terrorists on January 1 and 2 in 2023. Saroj Bala’s husband had died long ago due to an illness.

“I have come to Jammu from Dhangri village in Rajouri in a hope to meet Shah.

I had gone to the BJP office where party leaders showed their reluctance for a brief meeting with the home minister,” she said.

In the gruesome attack the woman had lost her two sons Deepak Sharma, 23 and Prince Sharma, 20.

Though the woman had been provided a class 4 job in the animal and sheep husbandry department, she claimed that the government till date remained clueless about the attackers and locals, who provided logistical support to the terrorists.

“After the terrorists shot hapless civilians on January 1 evening that fateful day, they planted an IED in my house before fleeing the village. The IED exploded next morning around 9.30 am killing a four year old boy and a 16 year old girl besides injuring several others,” she recalled.

“My eldest son Deepak Sharma had to join the army the next day while my younger son had served the PHE department for two years. I want justice for my sons. The home minister in 2023 had then talked over phone to me and assured to visit us in Dhangri but he never visited,” she said.

Since I came to know from someone that the home minister is reaching Jammu, I have come here with a hope to meet him, she added.

She said that she has not received any invitation from the BJP or the administration but still has hopes to meet Shah.

