 Dharamkot’s tourism hit as Israelis stay away amid Gaza conflict - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Dharamkot’s tourism hit as Israelis stay away amid Gaza conflict

ByDar Ovais, Dharamshala
Apr 10, 2024 05:34 AM IST

With a backdrop of the majestic Dhauladhar mountain range, the village is among the most favoured destinations for Israeli tourists, who have steered clear amid the ongoing conflict with Gaza

The narrow lanes of quaint Dharamkot village in Dharamshala , typically bustling with Israeli tourists this time of the year, present a sombre scene with only a handful of visitors.

There are around 25 restaurants, 25 homestays and 10 hotels in Dharamkot (HT File)
There are around 25 restaurants, 25 homestays and 10 hotels in Dharamkot (HT File)

With a backdrop of the majestic Dhauladhar mountain range, the village is among the most favoured destinations for Israeli tourists, who have steered clear amid the ongoing conflict with Gaza.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

As the conflict between Israel and Gaza extends into its sixth month, Dharamkot, often referred to as the “Tel Aviv of Himachal,” has lost its usual vibrancy, significantly affecting the tourism industry. The restaurants and homestays are severely hit amid the ongoing conflict. The restaurant owners say that only around Israelis comprise only 5% tourists this year so far, contrary to the 60% recorded otherwise.

The village’s economy is dependent on tourism, with a major chunk of them being Israelis. Hebrew inscriptions adorning numerous buildings and shops, and a Chabad House serving as a Jewish community centre, underscore the Israeli influence within the village.

Ashok Pathania, a hotel owner, said that while approximately 15,000 Israeli tourists flock the village annually, this year paints a grim picture. “We have seen no inquiries regarding bookings,” he said, and added, “Usually, by the first week of April, we would have about 50-60% of usual tourist influx, but this year, it’s a mere 5%. The streets wear a deserted look.”

There are around 25 restaurants, 25 homestays and 10 hotels in Dharamkot. Rashpal Pathania, another restaurant owner, highlights the village’s heavy reliance on tourism.

“Our economy thrives on tourists. Given the seasonal nature of tourism, this time of year sees a significant influx of Israeli visitors. They often celebrate festivals such as Pesach in April. However, our restaurants and homestays sit empty with only a handful of Israeli tourists around.”

Shopkeepers and taxi drivers also lament a decline in business as compared to previous years. A local taxi driver said that they are only receiving around two to three rides per day, a stark contrast to the usual 10 rides.

Karan Banjara, who hails from Rajasthan and is proprietor of a macrame shop, reminisced about the past when they used to cater to nearly 40 tourist customers every day. However, now they see around 10. “We remain hopeful that numbers may pick up in the coming months, allowing our businesses to run as usual,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dar Ovais

    Dar Ovais is the Dharamshala-based correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, tourism, Tibetan affairs and environmental issues.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Dharamkot’s tourism hit as Israelis stay away amid Gaza conflict
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On