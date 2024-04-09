Dharamkot’s tourism hit as Israelis stay away amid Gaza conflict

The narrow lanes of quaint Dharamkot village in Dharamshala , typically bustling with Israeli tourists this time of the year, present a sombre scene with only a handful of visitors. There are around 25 restaurants, 25 homestays and 10 hotels in Dharamkot (HT File)

With a backdrop of the majestic Dhauladhar mountain range, the village is among the most favoured destinations for Israeli tourists, who have steered clear amid the ongoing conflict with Gaza.

As the conflict between Israel and Gaza extends into its sixth month, Dharamkot, often referred to as the “Tel Aviv of Himachal,” has lost its usual vibrancy, significantly affecting the tourism industry. The restaurants and homestays are severely hit amid the ongoing conflict. The restaurant owners say that only around Israelis comprise only 5% tourists this year so far, contrary to the 60% recorded otherwise.

The village’s economy is dependent on tourism, with a major chunk of them being Israelis. Hebrew inscriptions adorning numerous buildings and shops, and a Chabad House serving as a Jewish community centre, underscore the Israeli influence within the village.

Ashok Pathania, a hotel owner, said that while approximately 15,000 Israeli tourists flock the village annually, this year paints a grim picture. “We have seen no inquiries regarding bookings,” he said, and added, “Usually, by the first week of April, we would have about 50-60% of usual tourist influx, but this year, it’s a mere 5%. The streets wear a deserted look.”

There are around 25 restaurants, 25 homestays and 10 hotels in Dharamkot. Rashpal Pathania, another restaurant owner, highlights the village’s heavy reliance on tourism.

“Our economy thrives on tourists. Given the seasonal nature of tourism, this time of year sees a significant influx of Israeli visitors. They often celebrate festivals such as Pesach in April. However, our restaurants and homestays sit empty with only a handful of Israeli tourists around.”

Shopkeepers and taxi drivers also lament a decline in business as compared to previous years. A local taxi driver said that they are only receiving around two to three rides per day, a stark contrast to the usual 10 rides.

Karan Banjara, who hails from Rajasthan and is proprietor of a macrame shop, reminisced about the past when they used to cater to nearly 40 tourist customers every day. However, now they see around 10. “We remain hopeful that numbers may pick up in the coming months, allowing our businesses to run as usual,” he said.