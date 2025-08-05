Dharamshala: 3 killed as car falls into gorge in Mandi

Three people were killed and two other sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in fell in a gorge in Himachal’s Mandi district, police officials said on Monday. The wrecked vehicle after accident in Mandi. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

The mishap took place near Magru Gala on Janjehli-Chhatri road in Seraj area of the district during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. There were five occupants in the car when it plunged into the gorge and three persons died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Dev Dutt of village Gagan, Yash Pal of village Dhaun and Mangal Chand a resident of village Tarala.

The two injured have been admitted at Nerchowk Medical College. According to the information received, a portion of the road, where the mishap took place, had caved in. Failing to notice it in time, the car plunged down the slope.

Although the accident took place during the night, it came to light on Monday morning following which a police team rushed to the spot. “Investigation is underway into the incident,” said a police official.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the incident and directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the next of kin of the deceased. He also wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Unidentified body recovered from Pong lake

Meanwhile, an unidentified body was recovered from the Pong lake in Jawali area of Kangra district on Monday. The body was first seen by the locals floating in the lake and informed the Jawali police station. A police team reached the spot and took the body in possession. Police officials said that the body is of a male and is decomposed. It has been sent for post-mortem.