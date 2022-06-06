Dharamshala ropeway to operate till 8pm for 15 days
After an increase in tourist footfall, the timing of the ropeway connecting Mcleodganj and Dharamshala has been extended by two hours on trial basis.
Instead of its usual timings from 10 am to 6pm, the ropeway will now operate from 10am to 8pm for the next fifteen days till June 19. Dharamshala Skyway was inaugurated on January 19, 2022 and has since then become a major tourist attraction.
“Based on suggestions from various stakeholders, we will operate the ropeway as per the following revised schedule with extended hours for 15 days,” said Dharamshala Ropeway Limited director Neha Pandit.
“Since the operating hours gave been extended to 8pm. Round tickets will be available till 7pm instead of 5pm, and one-way tickets will be available till 7:30pm. The tickets may be purchased from the counter or online by visiting the website www.dharamshalaskyway.in/ticket-booking,” she said.
“We have extended the ropeway hours on a trial basis so that more and more people can experience this novel mode of transport this season. Further decision will be taken based on the response of our guests and other stakeholders,” said Pandit.
Around 1 lakh people have utilised the ropeway services till date. In peak tourist season, it may take several hours to cover the 10km distance between Dharmashala and Mcleodganjdue to traffic jams. However, the ropeway has cut travel time to just nine minutes.
The ropeway, which is equipped with a mono-cable detachable gondola (cabin) system, has 18 gondolas and a capacity to ferry 1,000 persons per hour. A one-way ride costs ₹300 while a round trip costs ₹500.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
