Dharamshala: Will appoint special instructors for English, Math in govt schools, says CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the state government is going to bring major changes in the education policy and special instructors will be appointed for English and Mathematics in government schools which are being brought under the CBSE curriculum. Sukhi said that the recruitment process for these instructors will begin soon.

CM Sukhu was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Gugga Dham and park, built at a cost of approximately ₹60 lakh, in his ancestral village Bhawran in Amlehar Gram Panchayat during his one-day visit to the Nadaun assembly constituency of Hamirpur district.

The CM said that Amlehar school has also been granted CBSE status. “The work on the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School is being carried out rapidly and classes will begin there from next year. Multiple subjects will be introduced in four selected schools of the state, including Amlehar, so that children can choose subjects of their interest,” he said.

Appealing to farmers to adopt natural farming, the CM said that the state government is providing high prices for crops grown using this method. The government is buying turmeric grown through natural farming at the rate of ₹90 per kg. Farmers can earn up to ₹3 lakh by cultivating turmeric on five kanals of land.

The CM said that the state government is also providing subsidies for setting up solar plants on barren land. Young people can earn a net profit of up to ₹3 lakh annually by setting up a solar plant on four kanals of land. On this occasion, local panchayat pradhan Sonia Thakur welcomed the CM and presented details of the ongoing development works in the area.

Earlier, the CM also inaugurated the Shri Vaikunth Dham and park, constructed at a cost of approximately ₹25 lakh, in Pakhrol village of gram panchayat Gauna and listened to the grievances of the local residents. The CM also inaugurated the statue and memorial of freedom fighter Inderpal at Inderpal Chowk in Nadaun town.