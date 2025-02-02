Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dharminder Sharma is Punjab’s principal chief conservator of forests

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 02, 2025 06:02 AM IST

Dharminder Sharma, a 1994-Indian Forest Service officer, took over the charge of the principal chief conservator of forests and Head of Forest Force (PCCF, HoFF), Punjab. He will also continue as PCCF wildlife and chief wildlife warden till a successor is appointed.

Dharminder Sharma, a 1994-Indian Forest Service officer, took over the charge of the principal chief conservator of forests and Head of Forest Force (PCCF, HoFF), Punjab. He will also continue as PCCF wildlife and chief wildlife warden till a successor is appointed. Thanking chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and forest minister Lal Chand Kataruchak for reposing faith in his abilities, Sharma said enhancing eco-tourism, maintaining wetlands, expanding green cover, and creating local employment opportunities would be his priorities.

Dharminder Sharma, a 1994-Indian Forest Service officer, took over the charge of the principal chief conservator of forests and Head of Forest Force (PCCF, HoFF), Punjab. (HT Photo)
Dharminder Sharma, a 1994-Indian Forest Service officer, took over the charge of the principal chief conservator of forests and Head of Forest Force (PCCF, HoFF), Punjab. (HT Photo)

Other short story

Slap sedition charges: MP Azad on vandalism of Ambedkar statue

AMRITSAR Azad Samaj Party MP Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday visited Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue which was vandalised on January 26. Paying floral tribute to the statue, the MP said: “Who is behind the vandalism and desecration of Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue is part of the investigation but the incident was painful. There should be no politics over the incident.” Azad alleged that law and order in Punjab has deteriorated and urged the state government to ensure the security of all the memorials of Ambedkar in the state. He endorsed the demand of slapping sedition charges against the accused of the vandalism.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On