Dharminder Sharma is Punjab’s principal chief conservator of forests

Dharminder Sharma, a 1994-Indian Forest Service officer, took over the charge of the principal chief conservator of forests and Head of Forest Force (PCCF, HoFF), Punjab. He will also continue as PCCF wildlife and chief wildlife warden till a successor is appointed. Thanking chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and forest minister Lal Chand Kataruchak for reposing faith in his abilities, Sharma said enhancing eco-tourism, maintaining wetlands, expanding green cover, and creating local employment opportunities would be his priorities. Dharminder Sharma, a 1994-Indian Forest Service officer, took over the charge of the principal chief conservator of forests and Head of Forest Force (PCCF, HoFF), Punjab. (HT Photo)

Other short story

Slap sedition charges: MP Azad on vandalism of Ambedkar statue