Dharminder Sharma is Punjab’s principal chief conservator of forests

Dharminder Sharma, a 1994-Indian Forest Service officer, took over the charge of the principal chief conservator of forests and Head of Forest Force (PCCF, HoFF), Punjab. He will also continue as PCCF wildlife and chief wildlife warden till a successor is appointed. Thanking chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and forest minister Lal Chand Kataruchak for reposing faith in his abilities, Sharma said enhancing eco-tourism, maintaining wetlands, expanding green cover, and creating local employment opportunities would be his priorities.
Slap sedition charges: MP Azad on vandalism of Ambedkar statue
AMRITSAR Azad Samaj Party MP Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday visited Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue which was vandalised on January 26. Paying floral tribute to the statue, the MP said: “Who is behind the vandalism and desecration of Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue is part of the investigation but the incident was painful. There should be no politics over the incident.” Azad alleged that law and order in Punjab has deteriorated and urged the state government to ensure the security of all the memorials of Ambedkar in the state. He endorsed the demand of slapping sedition charges against the accused of the vandalism.