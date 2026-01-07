Dhruva Motorcycle Rally day 2: Wreath-laying ceremony held at Nagrota War Memorial

As part of the nationwide commemoration of the 10th Veterans’ Day, day two of the Dhruva Motorcycle Rally was marked by a wreath-laying ceremony at the Nagrota War Memorial on Tuesday, said officials. BJP leader Devyani Rana flags off a bike rally in Nagrota in Jammu on Tuesday. (ANi)

The ceremony paid homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation. Senior army veterans, civil dignitaries and serving personnel participated in the event, reflecting the nation’s enduring respect and gratitude towards its soldiers, said a defence spokesperson. The occasion also witnessed the ceremonial reception of the torch, symbolising the eternal glory, valour and indomitable spirit of the fallen heroes, he added.

Following the wreath-laying ceremony, the Dhruva Motorcycle Rally was flagged off from Nagrota Military Station by Devyani Rana, MLA, Nagrota.

The flag-off marked the continuation of the rally’s journey through the Jammu region as part of the 10th Veterans’ Day commemorations, reaffirming the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to nation building and veterans’ welfare.

Traversing through the picturesque yet challenging landscapes south of the Pir Panjal range, the rally continues with a deep sense of purpose and service. Aarogya Rakshak medical teams accompanying the rally are conducting medical outreach activities enroute, including health screening, preventive care and distribution of essential medicines for ex-servicemen and their families.