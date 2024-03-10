 Dilapidated underpasses in Ludhiana fail to get buyers for shops - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Dilapidated underpasses in Ludhiana fail to get buyers for shops

Dilapidated underpasses in Ludhiana fail to get buyers for shops

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Mar 11, 2024 05:24 AM IST

The underpass near the deputy commissioner’s office has been closed for several months, there is lack of proper lighting at the underpass near Aggar Nagar

Despite several auction attempts by the municipal corporation, the shops located at the pedestrian underpasses near the deputy commissioner’s office and Aggar Nagar in Ludhiana have remained vacant for several years.

The subways lack washrooms, water facilities and proper lighting. (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)
The subways lack washrooms, water facilities and proper lighting. (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)

None of the shops have been leased or sold, mainly due to the high reserve prices set by authorities.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The underpass near the deputy commissioner’s office has been closed for several months, there is lack of proper lighting at the underpass near Aggar Nagar. The improper lighting during evening hours raises safety concerns for pedestrians, discouraging them from using the underpass.

Moreover, these underpasses, built at a cost of approximately 7 crore, lack washrooms and water facilities. The underpass near Aggar Nagar, constructed in 2014, has 13 shops, while the one near the mini-secretariat, built in 2012, has nine shops. Despite multiple auctions conducted by MC officials, the reserve price for these shops, set at around 17 lakh, has failed to attract buyers.

According to Pushpinder Singh Jolly, a shop owner near Aggar Nagar, the absence of washrooms, water facilities, and poor drainage system deters people from purchasing shops at these underpasses. He emphasised the need for basic facilities, highlighting issues such as water accumulation during rainfall, which lasts for around two days, making it inconvenient for pedestrians.

Amar Singh, an advocate, expressed concern over the prolonged closure of the underpass near the Deputy Commissioner’s office and its uncleanliness. He suggested lowering the reserve price of the shops and providing better facilities to attract buyers. Singh emphasized the need for accountability, considering the significant funds invested in these projects by the Municipal Corporation.

Residents and commuters expressed their concerns over the continued neglect of these pedestrian underpasses, stressing the need for prompt action by authorities to address the issues at hand.

Superintending engineer Sanjay Kanwar did not respond to repeated calls and texts by HT.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On