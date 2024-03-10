Dilapidated underpasses in Ludhiana fail to get buyers for shops

Despite several auction attempts by the municipal corporation, the shops located at the pedestrian underpasses near the deputy commissioner’s office and Aggar Nagar in Ludhiana have remained vacant for several years. The subways lack washrooms, water facilities and proper lighting. (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)

None of the shops have been leased or sold, mainly due to the high reserve prices set by authorities.

The underpass near the deputy commissioner’s office has been closed for several months, there is lack of proper lighting at the underpass near Aggar Nagar. The improper lighting during evening hours raises safety concerns for pedestrians, discouraging them from using the underpass.

Moreover, these underpasses, built at a cost of approximately ₹7 crore, lack washrooms and water facilities. The underpass near Aggar Nagar, constructed in 2014, has 13 shops, while the one near the mini-secretariat, built in 2012, has nine shops. Despite multiple auctions conducted by MC officials, the reserve price for these shops, set at around ₹17 lakh, has failed to attract buyers.

According to Pushpinder Singh Jolly, a shop owner near Aggar Nagar, the absence of washrooms, water facilities, and poor drainage system deters people from purchasing shops at these underpasses. He emphasised the need for basic facilities, highlighting issues such as water accumulation during rainfall, which lasts for around two days, making it inconvenient for pedestrians.

Amar Singh, an advocate, expressed concern over the prolonged closure of the underpass near the Deputy Commissioner’s office and its uncleanliness. He suggested lowering the reserve price of the shops and providing better facilities to attract buyers. Singh emphasized the need for accountability, considering the significant funds invested in these projects by the Municipal Corporation.

Residents and commuters expressed their concerns over the continued neglect of these pedestrian underpasses, stressing the need for prompt action by authorities to address the issues at hand.

Superintending engineer Sanjay Kanwar did not respond to repeated calls and texts by HT.