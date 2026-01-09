‘Dilution’ of MGNREGA: Himachal Cong to launch a statewide protest on Jan 10

Himachal Pradesh Congress will launch a statewide protest on January 10 to oppose against the “dilution” of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Himachal Congress state chief Vinay Kumar (File)

Congress state chief Vinay Kumar held a meeting with district presidents, where the outline of the movement was discussed. “The Centre has distorted the MGNREGA in a completely wrong manner. Against this, the Congress will launch a movement across the state from January 10. This agitation will be taken to every district, block and down to the booth and panchayat level until the Centre corrects its decision.”

Vinay said that on January 11 a one-day symbolic fast will be observed at prominent places and in front of the statues of national leaders in every district. From January 12 to January 29, public outreach programs will be conducted at the panchayat level, followed by a peaceful dharna at the ward level on January 30, a district-level “Save MNREGA” dharna from January 31 to February 6, a state-level dharna between February 7 and 15, and regional AICC rallies between February 16 and 25.

Warning, the state Congress president said, “If the central government does not withdraw this decision, the movement will be expanded further. We will go to the grassroots and explain to the people how their rights are being taken away.”

Vinay Kumar said, “The VB-G RAM G scheme will only provide employment in notified areas. Even that is not guaranteed. By abolishing MGNREGA, the central government has directly attacked rural India.”

Vinay while speaking to media, he alleged that the BJP-led Centre was systematically erasing the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. “MGNREGA was named after Mahatma Gandhi. First his name is being removed, now even his photograph may disappear. The guarantee of 100 days of work has been weakened. The Centre has virtually demolished the Act, and when this is implemented on the ground, people will suffer heavily.”

Will appoint block presidents by the end of this month: Vinay

The state Congress president also emphasised organisational strength. He said that presidents will be appointed in all blocks by the end of this month. Efforts are also being made to quickly complete the formation of district and block executive committees, so as to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and make the movement effective.

Rejecting allegations of factionalism within the party, the HPCC president said, “There is no factionalism in the Congress. The delay in appointing two district presidents is only due to administrative reasons, and they will be appointed shortly. Everyone will be accommodated, and participation of all leaders is essential.”