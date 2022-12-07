Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Direct flights from Shimla to Dharamshala, Kullu to start from December 9

Direct flights from Shimla to Dharamshala, Kullu to start from December 9

Updated on Dec 07, 2022 12:28 AM IST

The airlines said the Shimla-Dharamshala-Shimla flight effective from December 9 will operate three days a week on Monday, Friday and Saturday

Alliance Air on Tuesday announced the schedule of its direct flights on Shimla-Dharamshala-Shimla and Shimla-Kullu-Shimla routes starting Friday. (Twitter/@allianceair)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Alliance Air on Tuesday announced the schedule of its direct flights on Shimla-Dharamshala-Shimla and Shimla-Kullu-Shimla routes starting Friday.

“Alliance Air expands the intrastate connectivity in HP by commencing maiden routes between Shimla-Dharamshala and Shimla-Kullu,” said a press release issued here.

The airlines said the Shimla-Dharamshala-Shimla flight effective from December 9 will operate three days a week on Monday, Friday and Saturday.

Flight will depart from Shimla at 7.40am and arrive in Dharamshala at 8.30am. The return flight will depart from Dharamshala at 8.50am and arrive in Shimla at 9.40am.

The Shimla-Kullu-Shimla flight would start on December 10 and operate four days a week on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.

The flight will depart from Shimla at 7.40am and arrive in Kullu at 8.30am. The return flight will depart from Kullu at 8.50am and arrive in Shimla at 9.40am.

The company will use its ATR 42-600 aircraft on these routes.

The flights were earlier supposed to start in mid-October, but got delayed after model code of conduct came into force in the state due to assembly elections.

“The enhanced connectivity will help bolster tourism and trade in the region and contribute to the economic development of the states,” said the domestic carrier in its statement.

