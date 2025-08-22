Disproportionate assets case: HC seeks CBI reply on plea of ex-CM Chautala’s heirs

The Delhi high court on Thursday sought the CBI’s response on a plea filed by the legal heirs of late former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala seeking to be made parties in an appeal against conviction in a disproportionate assets case. The legal heirs want to contest the appeal which was filed by Chautala when he was alive. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Justice Ravinder Dudeja issued notice to the CBI and posted the matter for September 15.

The legal heirs want to contest the appeal which was filed by Chautala when he was alive.

The plea said Chautala died on December 20, 2024 in Gurugram, Haryana, and his four-year sentence was already suspended by the high court.

On August 3, 2022, the high court granted bail to Chautala by suspending his sentence subject to payment of a fine of ₹50 lakh imposed by the trial court along with a personal and a surety.

On May 27, 2022, the trial court convicted Chautala and awarded a four-year jail term to him while also imposing a fine of ₹50 lakh for acquiring disproportionate assets from 1993 to 2006.

The former CM had moved the high court seeking suspension of the sentence.

The CBI filed the chargesheet in the 2005 case on March 26, 2010, accusing him of amassing assets disproportionate to his legitimate income, between 1993 and 2006.

According to the CBI’s FIR, Chautala, while functioning as chief minister of Haryana during the period from July 24, 1999, to March 5, 2005, in collusion with his family members and others, accumulated assets, immovable and movable, disproportionate to his known lawful sources of income, in his name, in the names of his family members.