Distance education courses for soldiers: MoU signed between Kashmir University and 15 Corps

In a first, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Kashmir University and Army’s 15 Corps for providing admission to soldiers presently serving in Kashmir in distance education courses.

The army has termed signing of the MoU as a historical day that will help in establishing a long-term relationship for provision of distance education courses to soldiers presently serving in Kashmir.

“As envisaged in the MoU, the soldiers of Indian Army posted in Kashmir, will be able to seek admission to various courses being offered by the Directorate of Distance Education, University of Kashmir,” said Army’s Public Relations Officer, Col Emron Musavi. He said the type of courses being made available to Army personnel range from six months certificate courses to one year diploma courses and two years post graduate courses. “A total of 18 courses are presently available for enrolment by the Army personnel, which will be increased in due course of time,” he said.

On the occasion, Kashmir University vice-chancellor professor Talat Ahmad said the MoU will benefit the soldiers posted in Kashmir. Army’s 15 Corps commander lieutenant general DP Pandey after the signing of MoU termed it as a milestone achieved in the field of education, which will empower the soldiers of the Chinar Corps in performing their duties in a challenging environment.

Some of the courses that have been included are in maths, English, Urdu, and education and postgraduation diploma courses in computer applications, web designing, cyber law and tourism management.