Diverse voices shine bright at TEDx Purc Ludhiana

“Can you hear me?” questioned Dhananjay Chauhan, a social transgender activist, at the first edition of TEDx Purc Ludhiana, organised by Panjab University Regional Centre (PURC), Ludhiana. HT Image

As the audience responded with a resounding “yes,” assuming it was an audio check, Chauhan continued, “Because for a lot of years, people around us did not accept us. We were subjected to ridicule and called names. Even after the acceptance from the apex court, we are still waiting to be accepted by people as normal gender. I feel I was born in the right gender but in the wrong world.”

The event took an eye-opening turn with Chauhan’s talk session, as she provided a glimpse into the hardships faced by transgender individuals in the nation. Her words served as a powerful reminder of the need for inclusivity and acceptance.

The theme of the event “Ad aspera per astra” meaning “through hardships to the stars” set the stage for a day of thought-provoking talks at the Sohan Lal Pahwa Auditorium, Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan, exclusively for students of PURC. It ignited minds and sparked meaningful conversations as speakers from various domains shared their inspiring journeys, challenges, and perspectives.

The first session featured a city-based social activist, Anmol Kwatra, who shared his remarkable journey from obscurity to becoming an influential figure and the founder of an NGO that provides year-round assistance, especially in medical treatment. Following him, Vivek Atray, a former IAS officer turned motivational speaker, and Shobha Koser, a renowned Kathak dancer, recounted their journeys from humble beginnings to making their mark in their respective fields. These speakers shed light on how they overcame obstacles to reach the stars.

Second session began with a talk by Vijendra Chauhan, a professor at Delhi University (DU), who highlighted the disparities in privileges and deprivations that shape distinct success stories. He urged the audience to recognise that they come from different backgrounds and emphasised the importance of addressing these disparities collectively to level the playing field for all.

The third session featured renowned personalities, including Shubhkiranpal Brar, a rally racer, and Suvir Sidhu, chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana. Both speakers shared their stories of breaking stereotypes, with Brar challenging norms in the world of sports and Sidhu paving the way for a legal career.

