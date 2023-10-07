DMCH hosts ‘fertility pathshala’

In a bid to promote reproductive medicine, the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), in collaboration with the Indian Fertility Society, hosted a continuing medical education (CME) event titled “fertility pathshala.” Participants discussed the importance of precise techniques and knowledge in fertility treatments. (HT FILE)

The CME saw a gathering of 30 postgraduate students from CMC and DMCH, aiming to enhance their understanding of the latest advancements in the field of fertility and reproductive medicine and was convened in the obstetrics and gynaecology seminar room at DMCH.

The event witnessed the presence of DMCH principal Dr Sandeep Puri, head of the department of obstetrics & gynaecology Dr Ashima Taneja, head of obstetrics & gynaecology at CMC Dr Kavita Bhatti, along with faculty members from DMCH’s obstetrics & gynaecology department.

Dr Ashima Taneja, kicked off the event with a lecture focusing on intrauterine insemination (IUI) and strategies to optimise its outcomes, emphasising the importance of precise techniques and knowledge in fertility treatments.

