Do not hold local bodies polls during martyrdom fortnight, SAD urges govt

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has appealed to the Punjab government and the State Election Commission not to hold the local government elections during the martyrdom fortnight of the four Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri which falls from December 15 to December 31. In a statement, senior SAD leader and former education minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said that during this time millions of people visit all the religious places associated with this unparalleled history of sacrifices to pay their respects. Therefore, any election during this period will spoil the peaceful and holy atmosphere and hurt the religious sentiments of the people. (HT File)

In a statement released here today, senior SAD leader and former education minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said that during this time millions of people visit all the religious places associated with this unparalleled history of sacrifices to pay their respects. Therefore, any election during this period will spoil the peaceful and holy atmosphere and hurt the religious sentiments of the people.

He said that though elections to local bodies were very important, but days of historic importance should be kept in mind while deciding the days of conduct of elections.