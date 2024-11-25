Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Do not hold local bodies polls during martyrdom fortnight, SAD urges govt

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 25, 2024 06:22 AM IST

SAD has appealed to the Punjab government and the State Election Commission not to hold the local government elections during the martyrdom fortnight of the four Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri which falls from December 15 to December 31.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has appealed to the Punjab government and the State Election Commission not to hold the local government elections during the martyrdom fortnight of the four Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri which falls from December 15 to December 31.

In a statement, senior SAD leader and former education minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said that during this time millions of people visit all the religious places associated with this unparalleled history of sacrifices to pay their respects. Therefore, any election during this period will spoil the peaceful and holy atmosphere and hurt the religious sentiments of the people. (HT File)
In a statement, senior SAD leader and former education minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said that during this time millions of people visit all the religious places associated with this unparalleled history of sacrifices to pay their respects. Therefore, any election during this period will spoil the peaceful and holy atmosphere and hurt the religious sentiments of the people. (HT File)

In a statement released here today, senior SAD leader and former education minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said that during this time millions of people visit all the religious places associated with this unparalleled history of sacrifices to pay their respects. Therefore, any election during this period will spoil the peaceful and holy atmosphere and hurt the religious sentiments of the people.

He said that though elections to local bodies were very important, but days of historic importance should be kept in mind while deciding the days of conduct of elections.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On