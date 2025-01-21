Doctors call off stir after Punjab govt reinstates career progression scheme

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) called off their planned agitation after the Punjab government issued a notification of reinstatement of annual career progressions (ACPs) of medical officers on Monday. The association had warned to suspend OPD services from January 20. The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) called off their planned agitation after the Punjab government issued a notification of reinstatement of annual career progressions (ACPs) of medical officers on Monday. The association had warned to suspend OPD services from January 20. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

As per the notification issued by the Punjab finance department on Monday, medical officers’ pay scale would now automatically be increased on completion of 5, 10, and 15 years of service under the modified ACP scheme.

This provision of ACPs was stalled by the Punjab government in 2021 that had a hike at 4, 9 and 14 years of service. This format is made to compensate doctors for delayed promotions in their careers apparently due to having only a few structural ranks.

“This scheme shall be applicable to the officers who are appointed before July 17, 2020, and are receiving the pay scales as per the Punjab Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2021, notified by the finance department. The modified ACP scheme for medical officers shall be applicable with effect from January 1, 2025,” reads the notification by the Punjab finance department.

“In view of the issuance of notification on reinstatement of ACPs, the PCMSA call for agitation is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect. The PCMSA believes that the reinstatement of ACPs will go a long way in retaining doctors in the department,” said Dr Akhil Sarin, state president of PCMSA.

Back in September last year, the PCMSA had set off a massive protest to press for their demands, security of healthcare professionals, regular recruitment of medical officers and ACPs, which was called off after the Punjab government had given assurance of a security framework at all the 24x7 healthcare centres within a week. However, PCMSA’s demand for better security arrangements for healthcare professionals is still unmet.

Currently, hundreds of primary health centres (PHCs) and community health centres (CHCs) are operating without a single security guard. Female doctors are often left vulnerable, performing night duties in rural areas without adequate security personnel therein. In the absence of security guards, male ward attendants are deployed for night duties.

“During our last meeting with senior officials of Punjab health department, we have been assured by the officials that it has been decided at the administrative level that enhanced security arrangements will be in place very soon. This demand is still non-negotiable,” said Dr Sarin.

He added that the Punjab government had already shared a framework for enhanced security arrangements, which would soon be implemented.

Dr Anil Goyal, director, Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC), when asked about installing CCTVs and deploying security guards, said, “Rate contract is being finalised to ensure uniformity and quality of CCTV cameras. As to the provision of security guards for health institutes, efforts are underway.”