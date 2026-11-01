Doda man gets 20-year jail term for raping minor in 2016

A fast-track court in Ramban district on Friday awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a man for raping a minor girl in 2016. The 12-year-old victim subsequently gave birth to a baby girl. The court considered the evidence presented by the prosecution during the trial, leading to the conviction. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused was identified as Dawood Ahmed. On Tuesday, the judge of the fast track court in Ramban, Pardeep Kumar, convicted Ahmed, a resident of Bhadi in Marmat in Doda district, under Sections 376 and 109 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

Following arguments presented by additional public prosecutor Jai Pal Singh and the defence counsel, the court sentenced the convict to 20 years of RI along with a fine of ₹20,000 under Section 376(3) RPC.

Upon realisation, the fine amount will be paid to the victim. In case of failure to pay the fine, the convict will undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

According to the chargesheet, on August 24, 2016, a complainant from Badthal alleged that a year prior to the complaint report, the accused committed rape on a 12-year-old victim and threatened to kill her and her parents if she disclosed the incident.

Following the complaint, FIR No. 54/2016 was registered at Batote police station against Ahmed for the commission of rape and against another individual, Mohammad Ishfaq, for assisting in the crime.The court considered the evidence presented by the prosecution during the trial, leading to the conviction.