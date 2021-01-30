Dog park to come up in Chandigarh’s Sector 42

With more funds in its kitty from the UT administration, the municipal corporation (MC) has revived its plan to create a dog park in the city.

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the MC on Friday approved the creation of the park within the Mango Park in Sector 42, at an estimated cost of ₹49 lakh, to facilitate pet dogs in the city.

Last year in the wake of the pandemic-induced financial crisis, the MC had put the plans for the park on hold. Recently, the administration released ₹172 crore to the MC, promising additional funds in the coming fiscal.

The park will come up on 1.5-acre land within the Sector 42-park. It is to be north India’s first dog park, and was mooted by Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore.

Pet dog population on the rise

As per the 2019 animal census of the UT animal husbandry and fisheries department, there are around 11,100 pet dogs in Chandigarh, up from 9,800 as per the 2012 census.

Figures collected from the MC reveal that it has so far registered around 8,000 pets ever since the bylaws came into force in 2010.

Though the city has 1,800 small and big neighbourhood parks, pet dogs are not allowed there. Hence, the dog park was planned as an exclusive park for them.

The park’s concept, based on one in Hyderabad, incorporates a number of facilities like a swimming pool and swings meant for pets, equipment to train pets and a veterinary doctor for vaccination, besides a facility for pet dog registration.

Depending on the success of the first dog park, the MC will plan more in other sectors of the city.

Other projects approved by F&CC

A ₹1,627-crore draft budget proposal for 2021-22 has been approved. Capital expenditure will be ₹443 crore and ₹1,184 crore will be under the revenue head.

Provision of ATM machines and setting up of a pollution check centre at both MC petrol pump sites in Industrial Area, Phase 2 and Sector 51A.

Providing and fixing 50mm thick PCC tiles in passage of EWS Colony near houses 6364 to 6573 in Sector 56, at an estimated cost of ₹44.54 lakh.

Amendments in the terms and conditions of the Night Food Street, Sector 14.

Regarding the fixation of rent of commercial shops of 13 villages transferred to the MC, the members were of the view that a sub-committee may be constituted to conduct a survey and the final decision may be taken in this regard after their study report.