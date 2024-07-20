Domestic help dies under mysterious conditions, kin suspect foul play

A high drama was witnessed after the kin of a domestic help, who died under mysterious circumstances at the house of her employer, staged a protest at the Civil Hospital on Saturday. The employer of the victim claimed that she ended her life by hanging herself, while her kin suspected foul play. The family did not allow the police to conduct a postmortem examination. The employer of the victim claimed that she ended her life by hanging herself, while her kin suspected foul play. (HT File)

The deceased was working at a house in Model Town for the past one and a half months.

The kin of the deceased said that she used to stay in the servant quarter of the house of her employer. The kin alleged that she was not happy working there as she had told them that the employers were harassing her.

The deceased’s sister stated that on Friday afternoon she received a call from her sister who asked her to pick her up from her employer’s house. After some time, her employer contacted the family and informed them that she had ended her life by hanging herself.

The family also said that by the time they reached the spot, the employer had already taken down the body. The family said that they found her death suspicious and wanted police to probe into the matter.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Civil Lines) Jatin Bansal said that the family has not allowed autopsy on the body. The cause of death cannot be ascertained without an autopsy. He added that the police are trying to convince the family for the postmortem. The police will take appropriate action according to the postmortem report.