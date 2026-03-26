Don’t believe rumours of lockdown; we have enough essential supplies: J&K govt

Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday refuted rumours of lockdown owing to the fears of fuel crisis in wake of the Iran-US-Israel war, saying the supplies of essentials are adequate. Despite government assurances, the panic buying of gas and fuel was still continuing with people swarming LPG refill centres and petrol pumps. Rumours are rife that a lockdown is imminent. (HT File)

Kashmir divisional commissioner Anshul Garg said that people should rely on official communication from the government rather than paying heed to rumours of lockdown.

“If there will be anything like that, then the communication will come from the government. You have seen how the PM is addressing the country continuously. The state government is also issuing statements here. I request everybody that there is no need to panic,” he said.

“The stocks of our essential commodities are being monitored regularly and their sufficiency and distribution is ensured,” he stated.

Despite government assurances, the panic buying of gas and fuel was still continuing with people swarming LPG refill centres and petrol pumps. Rumours are rife that a lockdown is imminent.

Garg said that strong action will be taken against rumour mongers.

“If there is any such eventuality (of lockdown) then you will hear it from the government first. The government has issued strong instructions against such rumour mongering . Action will be taken against them and my request to people is to rely on official government handles for information,” he said.