Don’t deny Haryana its rightful share of water: Irrigation minster Shruti asks Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 23, 2025 07:44 AM IST

Accusing Punjab chief minister (CM) of politicising the water issue, Haryana’s irrigation and water resources minister Shruti Choudhry on Thursday asked the neighbouring state not to deny Haryana its rightful share of water.

Haryana’s irrigation and water resources minister Shruti Choudhry (File)

The minister said that a technical committee meeting of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) was held on May 15, in which 10,300 cusec water was allocated to Haryana. She said the Haryana government had submitted a demand letter on May 19 to the executive engineer of BML Patiala, requesting the release of the allocated water at the Haryana contact points, 3,600 cusecs at Narwana Branch and 6,700 cusecs at BML.

The minister further said that out of the 10,300 cusecs reaching Haryana’s contact point, 3,600 cusecs would be released into the Narwana Branch, which would fulfil the needs of Jind, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Jhajjar, and the southern districts of Haryana.

The remaining 6,700 cusecs received at BML will be supplied to meet the demands of Hisar, Sirsa, and Fatehabad districts through the Barwala Link Channel and the tail end of the BML group, she added.

