Don’t issue reservation certificates to Saini community: HC to J&K admn

The high court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday directed the administration to not issue reserved category certificates to Saini community members.

Saini community had sought directions to the administration, including commissioner secretary, social welfare department; secretary, J&K socially and educationally backward classes commission and divisional commissioner, Jammu to ensure that “till the final decision in this regard, no certificate was issued in favour of any member of Saini community” and that “certificates already issued shall not be given effect thereto, till the status of the Saini community as socially weak and underprivileged class (social caste) was finally determined by the administration of J&K”.

Justice Rajnesh Oswal observed that social welfare department and Jammu divisional commissioner have filed response stating that the order (dated 19/10/2022) to the extent of including the Saini community within the category of weak and underprivileged classes (social caste) has been kept in abeyance till further orders and the same is not operative at the moment”.

“Government of J&K is directed to ensure that till the final decision is taken over Saini community in the social caste list, no certificate is issued in favour of any member of the community and certificates already issued shall not be given effect thereto, till the status of the Saini community is finally determined by the government,” the judge observed in his order.

The court directed that the Saini community shall be at liberty to approach the court afresh in the event any adverse decision was taken by the competent authority with respect to its status.

On October 19, Justice Puneet Gupta had directed J&K administration to file its stand over the inclusion of the community in social caste list against its wishes.